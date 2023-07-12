 
Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Peter Andre is taking the allegations quite seriously as he is said to be considering legal action against his ex-mother-in-law Amy Price after she spoke of his marriage to her daughter Katie in her bombshell memoir.

The singer, 50, was married to former glamour model Katie, 45, from 2005 until 2009 and they welcomed Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16.

Amy branded Peter 'utterly controlling' and accused him of using Katie to further his own career in her memoir, The Last Word.

Pete is said to be hurt and confused by the scathing attack and is now considering taking legal action.

A source told OK! Magazine: 'Pete's considering legal action. He just doesn't understand why his name keeps being mentioned – it was a long time ago.

'This shouldn't be allowed to happen again and is upsetting for him and Emily.'

Amy released her memoir after being diagnosed with the terminal illness idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017.

In the last word, she writes: 'I've lived on the sidelines for years, forced to sit back as lie after lie has been printed about my daughter. As I approached death, I thought it was high time I speak up and set the record straight.

'My daughter is no angel, but she became a sacrificial lamb in a celebrity slaughter the moment she paired up with Peter Andre. He wanted to be rich and famous, and my daughter unwittingly became part of the plan.


