 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for a reinvention’

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

The ‘dire need’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make some ‘major changes’ has just been referenced by a former aide that worked closely with King Charles’ family.

This has been brought to light by a former butler that used to serve in Buckingham Palace.

The former aide in question is Paul Burell, the man who used to exclusively serve the late Princess Diana.

He weighed in on everything during a candid heart-to-heart with Slingo.

There, he was quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan could become a power couple. Don't underestimate Meghan, she's ambitious.”

“And what if she became Governor of California and lords it over Hollywood?” Mr Burell also asked since “it's not so far-fetched because they have to keep going on, they have to keep reinventing themselves because if they don't, that brand is going to disappear, the Sussex brand will disappear.”

After all, “The King has been very kind to Harry and Meghan because he loves Harry. He's his son and he hasn't taken their titles away.”

While “I mean, there are many people that would say their titles should be stripped from them because they're no longer working Royals.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture
Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’ video

Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca
Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’ video

Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’
Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch video

Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness
Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation
Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news video

Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news
‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya video

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya
Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon

Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon
‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear
Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’

Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’
Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her

Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"
'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?
Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations video

Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations