Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children together, but it’s their youngest, Prince Louis, who they seemingly worry about the most, as per sources close to the Royal Family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who they welcomed three years after their daughter, making him the baby of the family.

This is exactly why some sources have suggested that the couple treat Prince Louis ‘differently’ than George and Charlotte, and are more ‘lenient’ with him, letting him get away with more in the public eye than his older siblings.

Talking to OK Magazine, a royal source said: “William and Kate are easier on Louis because he’s the baby of the family. They don’t want to break his little spirit.”

The insider continued that Prince Louis is a ‘handful’, and added: “William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have slowly been introducing their three kids into the royal spotlight in the past one year, with Louis managing to steal the spotlight each time with his antics. 

