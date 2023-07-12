 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against relying too heavily on their ‘scandal-first’ approach because it is ‘a dead end’.

Insights into the couple’s scandal-based approach has been referenced by PR expert Edward Coram-James of Go Up.

The conversation arose once the expert started pointing out the ‘constant’ need to approach scandals.

He was quoted saying, “The only undisputed major media successes that the Sussexes have seen in the past few years have been scandal-led.”

“The problem is that many only tuned into these out of voyeurism, in the same way that many watch Celebrity Big Brother,” he also pointed out during the course of his chat with the Daily Star.

While Mr Coram-James admits, “They love to see the inner workings of celebrity, especially when scandal is involved, the Sussexes have probably “run out of road in the scandal space,” he also added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no brand left’ to sell: ‘It’s very hard’
Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94

Czech-born French writer, Milan Kundera breathes his last at 94
Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family? video

Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to let Meghan Markle ‘trash’ the Royal Family?
Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes? video

Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination
Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’
Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why video

Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason
Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set video

Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set

Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'

Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'
Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report
Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’

Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis
Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour
Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos video

Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news
Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws video

Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws