Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity is ‘only thanks to scandal’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against relying too heavily on their ‘scandal-first’ approach because it is ‘a dead end’.



Insights into the couple’s scandal-based approach has been referenced by PR expert Edward Coram-James of Go Up.

The conversation arose once the expert started pointing out the ‘constant’ need to approach scandals.

He was quoted saying, “The only undisputed major media successes that the Sussexes have seen in the past few years have been scandal-led.”

“The problem is that many only tuned into these out of voyeurism, in the same way that many watch Celebrity Big Brother,” he also pointed out during the course of his chat with the Daily Star.

While Mr Coram-James admits, “They love to see the inner workings of celebrity, especially when scandal is involved, the Sussexes have probably “run out of road in the scandal space,” he also added before concluding.