 
menu menu menu

Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’
Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

Jonah Hill has landed in yet another trouble after Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas accused the actor of “predatory behaviour”.

Lately, Alexa shared a thread to Twitter over the weekend in which she recalled she was sexually molested by Jonah when she was just 16.

Alexa wrote in her first tweet on July 8, “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16, I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house.”

In the tweet, Alexa alleged that at the party, Jonah, “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside”.

Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

Marty Singer, who is a lawyer for the actor Jonah, spoke to Deadline and called Alexa’s claims “a complete fabrication” and said that it “it never happened”.

Marty further added, “Nikolas is a demonstrably unreliable source and a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.”

Earlier, Jonah’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady shared a series of Instagram posts, in which she accused the actor of being an “emotionally abusive” as well as “misogynist narcissist”.

More From Entertainment:

Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes? video

Is ‘Barbie’ star Ryan Gosling married to ladylove Eva Mendes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for Hollywood Critics Awards nomination
Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why video

Prince Harry will never divorce Meghan Markle: Here’s why
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle very ‘nervous’ for THIS reason
Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'

Tom Holland likes making movies but admits disliking 'Hollywood'
Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set video

Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report
Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’

Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis
Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour video

Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour
Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos video

Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news
Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws video

Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws
Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out
Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture