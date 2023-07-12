Jonah Hill lands in another controversy after being accused of ‘predatory behaviour’

Jonah Hill has landed in yet another trouble after Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas accused the actor of “predatory behaviour”.



Lately, Alexa shared a thread to Twitter over the weekend in which she recalled she was sexually molested by Jonah when she was just 16.

Alexa wrote in her first tweet on July 8, “After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16, I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house.”

In the tweet, Alexa alleged that at the party, Jonah, “slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside”.



Marty Singer, who is a lawyer for the actor Jonah, spoke to Deadline and called Alexa’s claims “a complete fabrication” and said that it “it never happened”.

Marty further added, “Nikolas is a demonstrably unreliable source and a serial accuser who has made assorted accusations against multiple men in the entertainment industry.”

Earlier, Jonah’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady shared a series of Instagram posts, in which she accused the actor of being an “emotionally abusive” as well as “misogynist narcissist”.

