Zayn Malik addresses conflict with Yolanda Hadid: Watch

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Zayn Malik has recently addressed his conflict with Yolanda Hadid after being charged of shoving her.

Back in September 2021, the former One Direction was charged with four counts of harassment due to allegedly “pushing his former lover Gigi Hadid’s mother” into a dresser, causing mental anguish.

It is reported that the musician had to “complete 360 days probation as well as an anger management class” per court documents.

Speaking on Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn revealed why he filed a “no contest” plea to four counts of harassment.

“I don't get involved when people talk online. My most valuable thing for me is time and I don't want to be justifying myself,” said the 30-year-old.

The father of two-year-old daughter explained, “I knew what the situation was and I knew what happened and the people involve know what happened and that's all that matters.”

Zayn however stated, “I didn't want to bring attention and I didn't want to get a negative back and forth with her any sort of narrative for my daughter to eventually read it.”

“I believe I dealt with it in the best way and that's all that needs to be said. It was a lot of negativities,” confessed the singer.

Zayn also believed that they are “family issues” and he would keep that in the family.

“I'm very hands on with my child if I could have 60% I would take it,” added the singer.

