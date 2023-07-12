 
Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

Piers Morgan congratulates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for award nomination

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has congratulated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their Netflix docuseries was nominated for award.

Sharing the Hollywood Critics Award association tweet, Piers Morgan said sarcastically, “Many congratulations to Meghan & Harry on being nominated for an award for trashing their families on TV. Truly heart-warming!”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s debut Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award.

The docuseries was nominated in the category for "Best Streaming Nonfiction Series."

The Hollywood Critics Award association made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, saying “The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan”

Others in the category include, “Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveler, Rainn Wilson's Geography of Bliss and Jeremy Renner's Rennervations.”

