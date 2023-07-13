 
Usher's ex-wife set out to drain Lake Lanier over son's death

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Ushers son was just 11-year-old
On July 6, 2012, an 11-year-old Kile Glover drowned in a tragic jet ski incident in Georgia's Lake Lanier. He was the son of Usher.

Now, on the 11th anniversary, his ex-wife and aggrieved mother, Tameka Foster, is campaigning to prevent further life loss by calling to drain the deadly lake.

Launching the petition in the memories of her son, Foster shared her mission on Instagram, penning: "On this significant day, July 6, we remember the tragic accident on Lake Lanier that forever altered my life. My courageous son, Kile Glover, fought for two weeks with unwavering strength until his passing on July 21. Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change."

The 52-year-old added, "Let's ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake.

Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation. #JusticeForKile SignForSafety IWILLFIGHTTILTHEENDOFMYDAYS.”

The petition urged Lake Lanier to be drained, cleaned, and restored "to ensure the well-being of all individuals engaging in personal watercraft and recreational activities."

At the time of this writing, over 1,500 people have put their sign on the petition.

Meanwhile, the fatalities in Lake Lanier in 2022's first half have jumped to 14; all boat-related, with 67 injuries and 114 incidents and counting as per the date of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Not to mention, the lake has devoured approximately 700 lives since 1956

