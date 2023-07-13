When Margot Robbie felt 'humiliated' after 'Barbie' leak

'Barbie's Margot Robbie was disturbed by the leak

Margot Robbie dazzles fans with her Barbie-themed outfits for the promotions of the new film.

But, once she was "mortified" when she faced a leak of her photo with co-star Ryan Gosling from the set of Barbie.

Last year, the Aussie actor went to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the host wasted no time asking her about the leaked picture, which soon went viral on the internet.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way. We look like we're laughing, having fun, but we're dying on the inside," adding, "I was like, 'this is the most humiliating moment of my life."



Gauging the publicity of the photo, Fallon posed the question to the brunette-haired actor about whether she ever expected the massive virality.

"No. I knew once [we] were doing exteriors, [we're] gonna get papped," she continued.

"We stand out a little bit in those outfits, so I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was mad."

Meanwhile, Barbie will release in theatres on July 20, 2023.