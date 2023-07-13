Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism

Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into the modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism

Brook Marks, the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Meredith Marks, has his fair share of ups and downs in the modeling industry.

Brook started his career in modeling at the age of seven and has recently re-signed from Ford Models.

In conversation with Pagesix at the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the model revealed that he had endured several harsh comments about his appearance when meeting with modeling agencies.

The 23-year-old model stated, "I’ve had agencies say things to me that I thought were a little out of line — and that’s why I’m so glad to sign with Ford because I feel so comfortable with them."

He continued, " An agency told me that I needed to get my hairline fixed. Another agency said I needed to go to the gym more."

Brook was thankful that he didn't take these comments to heart and though his self-esteem took a hit from such remarks but it was temporary.

He said that he doesn't want to sign contracts with those agencies who don't appreciate the value he can bring to their agency.

He added, "If you allow the criticism from other people to affect you, you can never stay in a healthy state of mind."