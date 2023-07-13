Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet

British pop sensation Dua Lipa dropped jaws as she graced the pink carpet at the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old British pop sensation stole the limelight as she radiated elegance and glamour in a multi-coloured gown at the event. The musician wore matching earrings to elevate her look.

The much-loved artist has lent her voice to the iconic Mermaid Barbie in this fantasy comedy, set to hit theatres on July 21.



The singer also brought her distinctive musical flair to the Barbie soundtrack, creating the infectious lead single Dance The Night, which was officially released on May 25.

Dua, despite all her success, remained grounded as she attributed her down-to-earth personality to her close-knit circle of friends and family.