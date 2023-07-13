 
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham enjoy 'costly' dinner date in Miami

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Victoria and David tied the knot in 1999
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham enjoyed a costly dinner date together in Miami on Tuesday, reports. 

According to Page Six, Victoria and David stepped out for a romantic dinner on Tuesday night and spent around $2, 400.

The fashion designer and the former soccer player were spotted having a scrumptious meal in Miami’s luxe LPM Restaurant and Bar.

Page Six exclusively found out that the bill included $200 tax and nearly 20% bonus worth $373 which in collectively made a grand total of $2, 390.

The stunning couple, who were present at the restaurant with two other guests, ordered some corn and pomegranate salad, endive salad, Brazino and red snapper, Arrabiata rigatoni and many other items from the menu of the luxurious place.

Picture credit: Page Six
Picture credit: Page Six


The sources learnt that the couple was extremely gracious and warming towards the staff members of the fancy restaurant.

As per the reports, both Victoria and David Beckham were dressed in matching black outfits and were given VIP treatment as the staff members generously escorted the two in and out of the Miami’s restaurant.

