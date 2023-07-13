 
menu menu menu

'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Barbie director recalls making handmade dioramas as a kid
Barbie director recalls making 'handmade dioramas' as a kid

Barbie, a fantasy-filled forthcoming film, did not only make the viewers recall old memories but also made director Greta Gerwig remember her childhood.

The trailer of Barbie clearly shows that Greta has worked extremely hard to pull out such a colourful and eye-catching film. She has mostly used handmade stuff while shooting for the film, as she wanted to make it as organically as she could.

The director and the entire star cast of Barbie appeared at Entertainment Weekly’s Around The Table, where the No Strings Attached actress elaborated the transportation scenes in the film separately and shared that they took her back to her childhood of making handmade dioramas.

Picture credit: Entertainment Weekly
Picture credit: Entertainment Weekly

Pointing out towards the transport scene specifically, she said:  "I remember as a kid building basically that, like a diorama that moved, and I put pencils and a scrolled piece of paper that I'd taped together. And then you move the pencils and the background goes."

"I remember being delighted by it, and I was like, 'This is the best thing I've ever made”, added Greta.

"Essentially it was like that, but bigger. It had three planes of movement. So the back moved slowly, the mid-ground moved a little faster, and then the foreground always had something going quickly, like tulips on a treadmill."

"So it looked like they were moving quickly. It was so fun”, elaborated the director.

Picture credit: Entertainment Weekly
Picture credit: Entertainment Weekly

Barbie features Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 21.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy
Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon
Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare video

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare
Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour video

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham enjoy 'costly' dinner date in Miami

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham enjoy 'costly' dinner date in Miami

Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen

Emmys snub to 'The Real Housewives' confuses Andy Cohen
'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'

'Vanderpump Rules' bags Emmy nominations after 'Scandoval'
Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Katie Price shows off heavily bandaged nose after undergoing another surgery defying mum's warnings

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him

Tom Cruise 'closed ones' dispel 'strange' rumours about him
Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet

Barbie UK Premiere: Dua Lipa drops jaws in sheer gown as she graces pink carpet
Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim

Kim Kardashian leaves fans guessing with musical album's claim
Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism

Model Brook Marks shares candid insights into modeling world, overcoming harsh criticism
Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film

Oppenheimer cast shines at London photocall, creating buzz for upcoming film
Prince Harry's new video goes viral video

Prince Harry's new video goes viral
Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes

Wolverine fans 'angry' over 'Deadpool 3' changes
Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth

Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen faces complications after giving birth