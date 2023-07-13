'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80

Dakota Fred Hurt loses his brief battle to fourth stage brain cancer

Gold Rush: White Water famed actor Dakota Fred Hurt has passed away at the age of 80.

Hurt was diagnosed with fourth stage brain cancer four months ago. According to his family, he died after losing his brief battle to cancer.

His family paid a tribute to the departed soul in a Facebook post. They saluted him as "a man who touched many lives and was loved and supported by many.”

Hurt, 80 was widely known to star in Gold Rush TV series. Therefore, the official Instagram page of the famous show also shared the saddening news by writing: “The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt’s passing.”

“His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family and all who loved him.”

The Discovery TV star kick-started his career as a gold prospector in North Dakota. His famous reality show, Gold Rush, was an introduction of him to a larger audience. He continued to feature in the four seasons of the TV series, reports Deadline.



Gold Rush: White Water came out in 2018 in which Fred Hurt and his team look out for gold in whitewater pools in the Alaskan waterfalls. The show, later on, got a few more seasons, namely Gold Rush: South America and Gold Rush: The Legend of Porcupine Creek.