Prince William is ‘worried’ about King Charles: ‘I need him alive longer’

There are allegedly large fears surrounding the health and wellbeing of King Charles.



Prince William himself broke down these fears and worries surrounding the life expectancy of his father King Charles.

A report by the Daily Mail brought these fears forward.

Per their claims, Prince William is now ‘even more worried’ because his father has reached his 70s.

“Now he's reached his 70th year it's a perfect time to consolidate a little bit,” Prince William believes.

This is mainly because “as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health's OK”.

Not to mention, even though “he's the fittest man I know but equally I want him to be fit until he's 95.”

The conversation concluded with Prince William also going as far as to add that he’s working diligently on giving King Charles as much time with his grandchildren as possible.

“It's something I'm working more heavily on, put it that way. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children,” he believes.