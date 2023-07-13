 
menu menu menu

Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo
Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

Lea Michele has recently revealed she misses his late boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith on the 10th death anniversary.

A few minutes ago, on July 13, the Scream Queens star took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note alongside a throwback photo with Cory looking contented.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” wrote the 36-year-old.

Lea reminisced Cory’s special memories and said, “I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.”

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy,” she added.

Since the late actor was an avid drummer, Lea gave reference of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who also died in March last year.

“I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together,” concluded Lea.

This is not the first time that Lea paid tribute to Cory; she has been doing every year on the anniversary of his death.

For the unversed, Cory was found dead on July 13, 2023 in Vancouver at 31. His cause of death was later found out to be from mixed drug toxicity with heroin and alcohol found in his system.

It is pertinent to mention that Lea and Cory first met on the set of Glee in 2009. The pair dated from 2012 until his death.

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why

Matt Damon shares Saving Private Ryan cast held grudge against him: Here’s why
Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t

Prince George will have ‘sense of normality’ that previous monarchs didn’t
The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history

The 75th Emmy Nominations had ‘highest voter participation’ in history
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post video

Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her ‘crush’ Jake Bongiovi in latest post
Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Comedic genius Bill Hader lands three Emmy nominations for 'Barry'

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’ video

Prince William ‘not at all’ like King Charles: ‘He’s a hands-on, caring dad’
Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second

Reese Witherspoon reveals lessons from first divorce that aided second
Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination

Keivonn Montreal Woodard first young Deaf Black actor bags Emmy nomination
'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations

'Succession' dominates Emmys 2023 with record-breaking 27 nominations
Prince William is ‘worried’ about King Charles: ‘I need him alive longer’ video

Prince William is ‘worried’ about King Charles: ‘I need him alive longer’
Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker overcomes plane crash trauma with help from wife Kourtney Kardashian
Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination

Jenna Ortega fans express their elation for her first-ever Emmy nomination
Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement

Kevin Costner's child support payments extended, judge denies pretrial settlement
Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards
Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend video

Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen find a new friend
Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’ video

Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’
Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash