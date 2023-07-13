Lea Michele misses Glee costar Cory Monteith on 10th death anniversary: Photo

Lea Michele has recently revealed she misses his late boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith on the 10th death anniversary.



A few minutes ago, on July 13, the Scream Queens star took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note alongside a throwback photo with Cory looking contented.

“Hey you. 10 years. It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time,” wrote the 36-year-old.

Lea reminisced Cory’s special memories and said, “I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.”

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy,” she added.

Since the late actor was an avid drummer, Lea gave reference of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who also died in March last year.



“I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together,” concluded Lea.

This is not the first time that Lea paid tribute to Cory; she has been doing every year on the anniversary of his death.

For the unversed, Cory was found dead on July 13, 2023 in Vancouver at 31. His cause of death was later found out to be from mixed drug toxicity with heroin and alcohol found in his system.

It is pertinent to mention that Lea and Cory first met on the set of Glee in 2009. The pair dated from 2012 until his death.