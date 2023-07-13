Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after losing Queen, spills Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew is struggling as he copes up with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke of York is feeling 'lonely' a year after losing Her Majesty, reveals ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Speaking on a fresh episode of podcast Tea Talks, Fergie touched upon one of her private conversations with Andrew.

She said: "It was very moving actually. At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and I asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad. He said it’s lonely. He thinks about it a lot."



The Duchess of York then spoke about the Queen's corgis, that she now takes of.



She explained: "They’re corgis – they’re used to people coming in and taking them for walks. So they look at me going ‘And your point is what? You’ve got your feet up, watching Wimbledon’.

"I did hear today that I’m allowed to do more walking, so they might be happy with me now.



"Having seven dogs, they don’t understand that perhaps I’m not as mobile as I was. So they’re going ‘Hello. Come on. It’s all about me’."