Prince Willian and Harry's viral video proves Meghan Markle's innocence?

An old video of Prince Harry and Prince William has gone viral, with social media users claiming that there were cracks in their relationship before the Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle.



The video circulated on TikTok seemed to dispel the notion that Meghan Markle was the sole reason behind the collapse of Harry's relationship with his elder brother.

In the clip , Harry teased Prince William about his excitement about having a younger brother not lasting very long.

In the video shared by thousands of people online, Harry seemed to hint at his difficult relationship with the future King .

According to express.co.uk, the clip was taken from the home video of Harry's christening.

Prince Harry, in his book Spare, dismissed the idea that his wife was the one who destroyed the relationship between him and his brother.



Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals two years after they got married.

The couple is now settled in California with their two children since 2020.