Documentary on Khadim Hussain nominated for Emmy Awards

A documentary focusing on former Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Khadim Hussain titled The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? has been nominated for the "Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking" at the Emmy Awards.

The film made by Mohammed Naqvi focuses on his commitment to questioning authorities, particularly those who manipulate faith for their political agenda. The filmmaker with the nomination has become a three-time Emmy nominee and is a past recipient of the Television Academy Honour.

According to a statement, the nomination at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is an extraordinary honour, emphasising the importance of creating thought-provoking content that effects meaningful change. The nomination in the "Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking" category signifies the film's potent combination of cinematographic excellence and relevant social commentary.

Apart from Naqvi, in the film also Syed Musharaf Shah and Mohsin Abbas worked as co-producers, while Madeeha Syed, Muhammad Sohail Rana, and Rabbia Arshad were associate producers.

“This film stands as a tribute to the people who have shown faith in Naqvi, supporting and trusting in his work, and to whom he is eternally grateful,” the statement added.