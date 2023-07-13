 
menu menu menu

Documentary on Khadim Hussain nominated for Emmy Awards

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Supplied
Supplied

A documentary focusing on former Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Khadim Hussain titled The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? has been nominated for the "Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking" at the Emmy Awards.

The film made by Mohammed Naqvi focuses on his commitment to questioning authorities, particularly those who manipulate faith for their political agenda. The filmmaker with the nomination has become a three-time Emmy nominee and is a past recipient of the Television Academy Honour.

According to a statement, the nomination at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards is an extraordinary honour, emphasising the importance of creating thought-provoking content that effects meaningful change. The nomination in the "Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking" category signifies the film's potent combination of cinematographic excellence and relevant social commentary.

Apart from Naqvi, in the film also Syed Musharaf Shah and Mohsin Abbas worked as co-producers, while Madeeha Syed, Muhammad Sohail Rana, and Rabbia Arshad were associate producers.

“This film stands as a tribute to the people who have shown faith in Naqvi, supporting and trusting in his work, and to whom he is eternally grateful,” the statement added. 

More From Showbiz:

Larsa Pippen strongly reacts to Michael Jordan disapproving her for Marcus

Larsa Pippen strongly reacts to Michael Jordan disapproving her for Marcus
Kangana Ranaut slams Sonam Kapoor for mocking her 'English-speaking skills'

Kangana Ranaut slams Sonam Kapoor for mocking her 'English-speaking skills'
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns 100 crore globally

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns 100 crore globally
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue surpasses over 100 million views in one day

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue surpasses over 100 million views in one day
Anushka Sharma turns down 'Jee Le Zaraa' after Priyanka Chopra's departure: Reports

Anushka Sharma turns down 'Jee Le Zaraa' after Priyanka Chopra's departure: Reports
Katrina Kaif pays tribute to assistant as he completes '20 years' with her

Katrina Kaif pays tribute to assistant as he completes '20 years' with her
Zeenat Aman inspired fans to stop 'colouring their hair' after her IG debut

Zeenat Aman inspired fans to stop 'colouring their hair' after her IG debut
Kriti Sanon begins 'hunt' for bigger house in Mumbai: Reports

Kriti Sanon begins 'hunt' for bigger house in Mumbai: Reports
Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'Jawan': Teaser out now

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'Jawan': Teaser out now
Arshad Warsi on meeting Jaya Bachchan for first time: 'I was so nervous'

Arshad Warsi on meeting Jaya Bachchan for first time: 'I was so nervous'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is not about 'Hitler', says director

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is not about 'Hitler', says director
Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside 'Jalsa' wearing 'Project K' jacket: WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside 'Jalsa' wearing 'Project K' jacket: WATCH
Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success

Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success
Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'

Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'
Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'

Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'
Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video

Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video
Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre

Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date