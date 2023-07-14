Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision

Barbie soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies the film's vision

Barbie movie has generated a lot of buzz and much anticipation as the premiere date of July 21 arrives.

Greta Gerwig's star-studded film features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and its music is creating equal hype partly because of the featuring an A-list roster of musicians.

The soundtrack of Barbie was announced by Rolling Stone on May 23 revealing Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Fifty-fifty, Gayle, Haim, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, Kid Laroi and Charli XCX to be the first round of musicians getting featured in the music track, reports People magazine.

The second announcement of artists to be featured in the video was made on July 6 revealing that Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will be starred in the soundtrack.

The third and final announcement about the mystery star to out the album was made on July 10 revealing the name of Sam Smith.

Taking to Instagram, Sam said, "I cannot wait for you to hear what we have created together."

Barbie's soundtrack is officially titled The Album and isn't just a movie song but a significant element of bringing Greta Gerwig's vision to life.

The featured actress Robbie, in conversation with Rolling Stone, said some of the lyrics add an extra layer of comedy to the storyline of Barbie.

She added, "The lyrics respond to what's happening onscreen. So, the soundtrack isn't just music - it is a device to enhance what the audience is watching and experiencing."