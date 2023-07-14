 
menu menu menu

FIFA offers 20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup in NZ

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Soccer Football - 2023 Womens World Cup draw - Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand - October 22, 2022, Carli Lloyd of the U.S. ahead of the Womens World Cup draw.—Reuters
Soccer Football - 2023 Women's World Cup draw - Aotea Centre, Auckland, New Zealand - October 22, 2022, Carli Lloyd of the U.S. ahead of the Women's World Cup draw.—Reuters 

FIFA has announced that it will provide 20,000 complimentary tickets for Women's World Cup matches held in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin. 

This decision comes in response to concerns over sluggish ticket sales in New Zealand. While co-hosts Australia have secured the majority of the 1 million tickets sold so far, with their national team, the 'Matildas,' considered strong contenders for the title, New Zealand has seen slower sales due to soccer's lower profile in the country and the 'Football Ferns' yet to secure a win in their five previous World Cup appearances.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer, acknowledged the challenges of attracting fans to soccer stadiums in New Zealand due to the sport's lesser prominence. To further promote attendance, Xero, the official partner of this year's event, is offering an additional 5,000 complimentary tickets for matches in the four host cities of New Zealand.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also taken to social media to generate interest in the tournament. In an Instagram post, she expressed her excitement about hosting such a significant event and encouraged fans, whether casual enthusiasts or experts, to take advantage of the available tickets and join in the excitement.

New Zealand's national team, the Football Ferns, will kick off their Women's World Cup campaign against former champions Norway in Auckland on July 20. The provision of free tickets aims to attract a larger audience and create a vibrant atmosphere in the stadiums throughout the tournament, showcasing the talent and passion of women's football on a global stage.

More From Sports:

Chelsea not satisfied with Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea not satisfied with Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with 'Salam Alaikum'

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with 'Salam Alaikum'

Dele Alli claims he was sexually abused as a child

Dele Alli claims he was sexually abused as a child
Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game

Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game
Jordan Henderson contemplates quitting Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson contemplates quitting Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamson's baby?

NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamson's baby?
Shaheen Afridi just a step away from recording 100 Test wickets

Shaheen Afridi just a step away from recording 100 Test wickets
2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award

2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award
Al-Hilal signs Serbian midfield maestro Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Al-Hilal signs Serbian midfield maestro Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
Record number of discrimination reports in soccer, says report

Record number of discrimination reports in soccer, says report
England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series

England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series
Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time

Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time
Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur

Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur
FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal

FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal
Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities

Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities
LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?

LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?
ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot

ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot
Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?

Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?