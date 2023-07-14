 
Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Johnny Depp completed the young's kid last wish

Johnny Depp has paid tribute his young fan who lost his life to a rare heart condition and was a big fan of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the 60-year-old said, "Sail on my fellow captain!! You honored us with your life.

You humbled and amazed us with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all."

He continued, "You've shown every one of us how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an incomprehensible understanding and unparalleled dignity.

You are a warrior, mate… We will meet again on the highest of seas… All my love and respect to you and your family always!!! X JD."

Last December, The Make-A-Wish Foundation reached Depp to complete the ill-Kori Stovell wish to see the famed character Jack Sparrow.

"I hear tell of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don't understand, but why not? And I understand that you're quite the YouTube man," Depp sent the video sporting the character to Stovell after he created a YouTube channel called Kraken The Box.

"So I shall be glad to follow your YouTube channel and I shall tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel."

He said, "I shall be there watching every moment and watching moments with you momenting and tubing you – tubing – you – YouTubing. I wish you the best of luck. I'm your number one fan, Captain Kori! All respect and love."

On Sunday, Stovell breathed his last after two years of palliative care.

