Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54.

Now, her cause of death was revealed, which happened to be a small bowel obstruction, as per the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

Back in January, MJ's ex-wife was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated at her home in Calabasas, per Fox News.

The pop star Elvis's only daughter, Presley, was a singer and writer.

Earlier, Riley Keough, the daughter of the late singer, took to Instagram to remember her and her late brother, who committed suicide in 2020 at 27.

Keough shared a throwback picture of her mother and brother on Instagram with the caption, "Missing you both."

Last December, the 34-year-old told People, "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," while declaring her a "very strong and smart woman."

 "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought, adding, "She was definitely inspirational to me."

