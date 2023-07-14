Kevin Costner accuses Christine Baumgartner of robbing him blind

Kevin Costner's attorney has accused Christine Baumgartner of robbing the actor blind and paying her divorce lawyer with his employee's credit card.



The 68-year-old Hollywood star's ongoing divorce from his estranged wife has gotten even uglier as his attorney has levelled fresh accusations against Baumgartner.

The Yellowstone star's lawyer alleged the 49-year-old of taking his client's belongings 'without his knowledge or consent,' which Kevin claims has increased significantly after she 'blindsided' him by filing for divorce.

The actor also claimed that she made payments to her own divorce attorney via a credit card that belongs to one of Costner's employees, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The latest bickering between the exes comes just days after a judge ruled that Costner must pay Christine $129,000 per month in child support.

In the latest documents, which were filed on Thursday, Costner's legal team wrote that she 'has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.'