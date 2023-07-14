 
Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Kim Kardashian appeared encouraging parents to spend time with their children as she shared a sweet image of her children on Thursday. 

Kim took to her Instagram to share adorable photos of her and ex-husband Kanye West's children, revealed that she's enjoying every second with her children.

In the photo, Psalm, four, Saint, seven are seen snuggling up with their sister Chicago, five, in her bed.

"The days are long but the years are short. Enjoy every second" she captioned the sweet slideshow.

In the photo, Kim's daughter is seen wearing pink pajamas with hearts on them while Psalm rocked SpongeBob SquarePants jammies. Kardashian's only child not pictured was North, 10, who is her eldest with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim's post attracted praise from her fans and celebrity pals. Serena Williams, who is currently expecting her second child, was quick to gush over the picture in the comment section.

'I’m ready to snore I’m that bed asap again lol," the retired tennis superstar, 41, wrote beneath the post.

"Each moment in time is precious... just like this capture," a follower commented.

Kim's post comes after breaking her silence about raising four children on her own as a single mom in the new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The businesswoman, in the last episode, broke down in tears while discussing the anti-Semitic comments made by the father of her children, explaining how protective she is of her kids learning about the things their father has done in recent years. Still, she admitted that her job as being a mom of four is the most important to her.

According to some, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's sister seemingly tried to reveal that she needs a true partner to peacefully enjoy her life journey.  

