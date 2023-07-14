 
menu menu menu

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens, a Country singer, has cleared the air regarding the speculations that Taylor Swift's Spark Fly is about him.

Owens said that he did hear the theory of Taylor Swift's 2010 hit was about him, for years but it never bothered him.

The 41-year-old musician in conversation with People magazine said, "The speculations have always been funny to me," while declaring Spark Fly as a "great song"

He continued, "I am sure that Taylor laughs at it too, but I am happy to even have my name in the discussion around it."

The singer-songwriter told that he know Taylor since she was 16 and has always been a fan of her music.

He expressed that it's truly incredible and outstanding how Taylor has become an international music sensation. He declared her an 'amazing girl' and 'an amazing artist'.

Owen released his album Loose Cannon last month.

Swift hasn't addressed the speculations nor did she reveal her inspiration behind the track.

The 12-time Grammy Winner announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in an Instagram post where she wrote, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written between the ages of 18 and 20."

She continued, "The songs from this time in my life are marked by their brutal honesty and unfiltered diaristic confessions."

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to Gigi Hadid 'again'

Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to Gigi Hadid 'again'
Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London

Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London
Kate Middleton no longer 'afraid' to play off 'dirty' with Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton no longer 'afraid' to play off 'dirty' with Meghan Markle

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle
Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life

Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out
New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding

New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding
Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front

Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front
Lee Evans spotted for the first time in public after five years

Lee Evans spotted for the first time in public after five years

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation

Kate Middleton debuts new look in must-see hair transformation
Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting to make George's life 'not too burdensome' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting to make George's life 'not too burdensome'
Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike video

Solidarity messages pour in for SAG-AFTRA as fellow unions rally behind strike
Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?

Meghan Markle scared of Kate Middleton's anger?
'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

'House of the Dragon' S2 skips SAG-AFTRA strike: Here's why

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

SAG-AFTRA boss Fran Drescher quashes Kim Kardashian pic hate

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene video

Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene
'Hollywood actors on strike'

'Hollywood actors on strike'
Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision

Barbie's soundtrack titled 'The Album' amplifies film's vision