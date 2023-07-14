Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens, a Country singer, has cleared the air regarding the speculations that Taylor Swift's Spark Fly is about him.



Owens said that he did hear the theory of Taylor Swift's 2010 hit was about him, for years but it never bothered him.

The 41-year-old musician in conversation with People magazine said, "The speculations have always been funny to me," while declaring Spark Fly as a "great song"

He continued, "I am sure that Taylor laughs at it too, but I am happy to even have my name in the discussion around it."

The singer-songwriter told that he know Taylor since she was 16 and has always been a fan of her music.

He expressed that it's truly incredible and outstanding how Taylor has become an international music sensation. He declared her an 'amazing girl' and 'an amazing artist'.

Owen released his album Loose Cannon last month.

Swift hasn't addressed the speculations nor did she reveal her inspiration behind the track.

The 12-time Grammy Winner announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in an Instagram post where she wrote, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written between the ages of 18 and 20."

She continued, "The songs from this time in my life are marked by their brutal honesty and unfiltered diaristic confessions."