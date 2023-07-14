Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been putting in efforts to save her marriage from husband Sam Asghari who has proved himself to be her “greatest protector” since conservatorship.

Some reports about the Toxic hitmaker and the aspiring actor’s troubled marriage have been making headlines, with some sources claiming that the duo is headed towards divorce.

A report recently published by Heat Magazine claimed that the model and fitness trainer felt that Spears was not respecting him enough as she often flirts with other guys.

“Sam told Britney he was ready to leave if she didn’t show a whole lot more respect,” an insider told the publication. “He has sign-off on her social media posts.”

The source revealed that Asghari’s threat proved useful and Spears” agreed to stop flirting with other guys and involve him in all the meetings and big picture decisions with regards to her finances and career.”

“She’s even allowed Sam to be present when she’s trying to build bridges with her mum and sister. It’s a new start, with Sam firmly in the driving seat,” the insider added.

The outlet revealed that the Princess of Pop has realized that Asghari plays an important part in her life and he is not in her life for her money, adding that their deal is seemingly working.

“Britney knows deep down that without Sam in her corner, things would have been a whole lot messier these past years,” the insider shared. “He’s served as her great protector and proved to her that he can be trusted and won’t rip her off.”

“She wants them to get back to where they were at the beginning, be a lot less intense about life and learn to smile together and have a lot more fun,” the insider said.

“They’re taking it all step by step, but feeling confident and telling everyone they’re stronger together and committed to sticking this out. They seem way happier.”