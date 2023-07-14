Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton’s role as peacemaker has just been referenced by experts.

The author of the book Courtier, Valentine Low issued these claims during his interview with the Scandal Mongers Podcast.

He started the entire converastion off by pointing out how Kate “brings a reassurance to that relationship.”

More times than not, Kate Middleton has acted as the peacemaker between her husband Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Especially since this has been her role since her marriage to Prince William was officiated.

“She was often the peacemaker, or tried to be the peacemaker, with Harry,” Mr Valentine explained when attempting to discuss the dynamic between the brothers.

“You saw that after Philip’s funeral, when she kind of brought the brothers together,” he also pointed out before concluding the chat.