 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton’s role as peacemaker has just been referenced by experts.

The author of the book Courtier, Valentine Low issued these claims during his interview with the Scandal Mongers Podcast.

He started the entire converastion off by pointing out how Kate “brings a reassurance to that relationship.”

More times than not, Kate Middleton has acted as the peacemaker between her husband Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Especially since this has been her role since her marriage to Prince William was officiated.

“She was often the peacemaker, or tried to be the peacemaker, with Harry,” Mr Valentine explained when attempting to discuss the dynamic between the brothers.

“You saw that after Philip’s funeral, when she kind of brought the brothers together,” he also pointed out before concluding the chat. 

More From Entertainment:

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?
Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe
Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life video

Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens
When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt video

When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report video

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report
'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans
Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call
Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family? video

Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party
'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'

'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'
Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’ video

Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?
Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children

Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children
Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship