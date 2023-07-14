Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his estranged brother Prince William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and future in United States.



Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is also aware about Harry and William’s secret contact.

The insider told In Touch, “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

The future king was stunned by Harry’s call, the source claimed and added “William didn’t quite know what to say.”

However, the insider said William told Harry “he would think about his offer.”

King Charles sons have been on increasingly bad terms since Megxit, and revelations made by Harry in his memoir, Spare, divided them further.

The report further claims the Duchess of Sussex was livid, adding that Meghan Markle was even more taken aback when she learned Harry had already reached out to William.