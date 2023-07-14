 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his estranged brother Prince William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and future in United States.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is also aware about Harry and William’s secret contact.

The insider told In Touch, “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

The future king was stunned by Harry’s call, the source claimed and added “William didn’t quite know what to say.”

However, the insider said William told Harry “he would think about his offer.”

King Charles sons have been on increasingly bad terms since Megxit, and revelations made by Harry in his memoir, Spare, divided them further.

The report further claims the Duchess of Sussex was livid, adding that Meghan Markle was even more taken aback when she learned Harry had already reached out to William.

More From Entertainment:

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call
Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family? video

Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party
'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'

'The Blacklist' star James Spader shares what viewers can expect from 'finale'
Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’ video

Brad Pitt tried to resolve French winery war with Angelina Jolie but was ‘shut down’

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Khloe Kardashian opens up about dealing with a huge responsibility

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?

Kanye West 'fave' wife Bianca Censori pregnant now?
Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children

Kim Kardashian says she's enjoying every second with her children
Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship

Jake Owens talks about Taylor Swift's 'Spark Fly' and their friendship
Kevin Costner accuses Christine Baumgartner of robbing him blind

Kevin Costner accuses Christine Baumgartner of robbing him blind
Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to Gigi Hadid 'again'

Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to Gigi Hadid 'again'
Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London

Shakira flaunts unique fashion sense at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London
Kate Middleton no longer 'afraid' to play off 'dirty' with Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton no longer 'afraid' to play off 'dirty' with Meghan Markle

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle

Johnny Depp remembers young fan after he lost life's battle
Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life

Richard Simmons' rep releases rare statement on his current life
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death out
New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding

New shocking revelation about Queen Camilla's funding
Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front

Kate Middleton commits fashion blunder as she wears stunning blouse back to front