 
menu menu menu

Zayn Malik avoids naming his pet chickens due to THIS heartbreaking reason

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

File Footage 

Zayn Malik shared a heartbreaking story about his former pet chickens while revealing why he does not name his current feathered friends.

During his appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, the former One Direction band member revealed he has three cats, three dogs and three turtles along with some chickens at his Pennsylvania home.

However, despite having so many pet animals, the singer is reluctant to give them a name because he “got too attached last time and it made [him] really sad.”

Recalling a sad tale about one of his former chickens, Malik revealed that after realizing that something was wrong with one of his chickens and took to a veterinarian.

“The vet laughed at me and said ‘People don’t bring chickens here,’” Malik recounted. “And then they still charged me for an X-Ray and then I took my chicken all the way home and cried. And she died in my arms.”

“I’ve got new chickens now. And they’re all healthy and stuff, but I didn’t name them for that reason,” the Still Got Time singer shared.

He also shared the reason behind his departure from the famous boy band, revealing they all got “sick of each other" while also dishing on his 2021 headline making altercation with ex ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez hangs out with Camila Cabello as she shares new pics

Selena Gomez hangs out with Camila Cabello as she shares new pics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around finances leaked video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around finances leaked
Prince William shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix docuseries nominated for award video

Prince William shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix docuseries nominated for award
Robert Downey Jr fans react to Khaby Lame fun video for Oppenheimer premiere: Watch

Robert Downey Jr fans react to Khaby Lame fun video for Oppenheimer premiere: Watch
Jung Kook's solo debut 'Seven' surprises fans with Latto collaboration

Jung Kook's solo debut 'Seven' surprises fans with Latto collaboration
Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?
Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe
Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life video

Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life
Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens
When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt video

When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report video

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report
'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans
Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call
Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family? video

Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party