Zayn Malik avoids naming his pet chickens due to THIS heartbreaking reason

Zayn Malik shared a heartbreaking story about his former pet chickens while revealing why he does not name his current feathered friends.

During his appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, the former One Direction band member revealed he has three cats, three dogs and three turtles along with some chickens at his Pennsylvania home.

However, despite having so many pet animals, the singer is reluctant to give them a name because he “got too attached last time and it made [him] really sad.”

Recalling a sad tale about one of his former chickens, Malik revealed that after realizing that something was wrong with one of his chickens and took to a veterinarian.

“The vet laughed at me and said ‘People don’t bring chickens here,’” Malik recounted. “And then they still charged me for an X-Ray and then I took my chicken all the way home and cried. And she died in my arms.”

“I’ve got new chickens now. And they’re all healthy and stuff, but I didn’t name them for that reason,” the Still Got Time singer shared.

He also shared the reason behind his departure from the famous boy band, revealing they all got “sick of each other" while also dishing on his 2021 headline making altercation with ex ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.



