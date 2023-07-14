 
menu menu menu

Uncanny 'Black Mirror' storyline mirrored in real life as SAG-AFTRA unveil AI proposal

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Uncanny Black Mirror storyline mirrored in real life as SAG-AFTRA unveil AI proposal
Uncanny 'Black Mirror' storyline mirrored in real life as SAG-AFTRA unveil AI proposal

The hit sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror, known for its eerily accurate predictions of future events, seemed to have struck a chord once again with its latest season, released in mid-June 2023.

In the opening episode titled "Joan Is Awful," the storyline depicted a tech company turning a woman's life into a soap opera using deepfake technology and a manipulated likeness of Salma Hayek. Little did the creators know that their far-fetched concept would collide with reality.

During a press conference held by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher to announce the actors' union strike, the discussion turned to the dystopian AI proposal put forth by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). 

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator, revealed one particularly chilling aspect of the proposal: background actors would be scanned, compensated for a single day's pay, and the studio would gain complete ownership and perpetual usage rights over their digital likenesses, without any consent or further compensation.

As Drescher expressed her grievances, the haunting Black Mirror episode and its real-life implications became all the more apparent. 

Consequentially, media outlets reported that Black Mirror had surged in popularity on streaming platforms, emphasizing the unsettling connection between the show's fictional scenarios and the alarming reality unfolding before them.

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik avoids naming his pet chickens due to THIS heartbreaking reason video

Zayn Malik avoids naming his pet chickens due to THIS heartbreaking reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around finances leaked video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around finances leaked
Prince William shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix docuseries nominated for award video

Prince William shares first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry Netflix docuseries nominated for award
Robert Downey Jr fans react to Khaby Lame fun video for Oppenheimer premiere: Watch

Robert Downey Jr fans react to Khaby Lame fun video for Oppenheimer premiere: Watch
Jung Kook's solo debut 'Seven' surprises fans with Latto collaboration

Jung Kook's solo debut 'Seven' surprises fans with Latto collaboration
Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?

Is Shakira dating NBA player Jimmy Butler?
Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt to take the lead as 'super agent' in YRF's Spy Universe
Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life video

Simon Cowell makes a big decision in his life
Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton dubbed Prince Harry’s ‘glue’ to Buckingham Palace
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 unveiled, Belly's dilemma deepens
When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt video

When Angelina Jolie revealed ‘defining moment’ of her relationship with Brad Pitt

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report video

Prince Harry reaches out to Prince William for reconciliation: report
'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

'Barbie' features John Cena in as 'Mermaid': See first look

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans

Dolly Parton shares the BIGGEST wish with her fans
Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears trying her best to save marriage with ‘great protector’ Sam Asghari

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call

SAG-AFTRA: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere amid strike call
Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family? video

Prince Harry suggests to Meghan Markle about return to royal family?
Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party

Simon Cowell's ex Jackie St Clair gets annoyed with unwelcomed guest at birthday party