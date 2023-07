Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending divorce has become a massive topic of discussion among experts.

Insights into the future of the Sussexes’ relationship has been shared by former staffer Paul Burell.

For those unversed, Mr Burell served as the late Princess Diana’s butler right up until her passing in 1997.

He presented his admissions to GB News during the course of his interview with the outlet.

There, he went as far as to allege, “My belief is that this is all going to end in tears.”

This is mainly due to the fact that Mr Burell feels “that eventually, Harry will have served his purpose, and Meghan will move on.”

“I always thought about 10 years,” the former butler also went on to note before concluding the converastion and adding, “Sadly, it’s only Harry that doesn’t know this.”