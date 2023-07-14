 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?
Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending divorce has become a massive topic of discussion among experts.

Insights into the future of the Sussexes’ relationship has been shared by former staffer Paul Burell.

For those unversed, Mr Burell served as the late Princess Diana’s butler right up until her passing in 1997.

He presented his admissions to GB News during the course of his interview with the outlet.

There, he went as far as to allege, “My belief is that this is all going to end in tears.”

This is mainly due to the fact that Mr Burell feels “that eventually, Harry will have served his purpose, and Meghan will move on.”

“I always thought about 10 years,” the former butler also went on to note before concluding the converastion and adding, “Sadly, it’s only Harry that doesn’t know this.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions
Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police
Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas video

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal
Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo
Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?

Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?
Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ video

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’
Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA