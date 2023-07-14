 
menu menu menu

Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer moviemaker Christopher Nolan has recently dished on casting Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming biographical thriller.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Nolan revealed that he took his decision to pick Downey as Lewis Strauss who was most significant personality after Oppenheimer in the history.

“He's one of our great actors, and though a generation of kids know what a great movie star he is, they've not seen his subtlety and brilliance,” said the director.

Nolan explained, “I wanted to get him to do something completely different, to lose himself in another human being. When was the last time we've seen that? Chaplin?”

Nolan pointed out that directors are “aware of how talented Downey is”, but because of his “incredible energy” that can “punch through the screen”, finding the “right character for him is difficult”.

Meanwhile, Downey previously disclosed he joined Oppenheimer cast because he was “worried” playing Iron Man for 11 years.

Downey mentioned that in the Strauss role, he could “work those other acting muscles and break from his usual go-to things as a performer,” which comprised the “fast-talking, charming, unpredictable” he had adapted while portraying Iron Man in the last 11 years.

More From Entertainment:

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?

Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions
Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police
Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas video

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’