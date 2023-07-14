Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer moviemaker Christopher Nolan has recently dished on casting Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming biographical thriller.



In a new interview with The New York Times, Nolan revealed that he took his decision to pick Downey as Lewis Strauss who was most significant personality after Oppenheimer in the history.

“He's one of our great actors, and though a generation of kids know what a great movie star he is, they've not seen his subtlety and brilliance,” said the director.

Nolan explained, “I wanted to get him to do something completely different, to lose himself in another human being. When was the last time we've seen that? Chaplin?”

Nolan pointed out that directors are “aware of how talented Downey is”, but because of his “incredible energy” that can “punch through the screen”, finding the “right character for him is difficult”.

Meanwhile, Downey previously disclosed he joined Oppenheimer cast because he was “worried” playing Iron Man for 11 years.

Downey mentioned that in the Strauss role, he could “work those other acting muscles and break from his usual go-to things as a performer,” which comprised the “fast-talking, charming, unpredictable” he had adapted while portraying Iron Man in the last 11 years.