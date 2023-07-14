 
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Dua Lipa dons retro pieces from Puma in their new Forever Classic Lookbook capmpaign
Dua Lipa dons retro pieces from Puma in their new Forever Classic Lookbook capmpaign 

Puma, the sportswear company, recently unveiled their latest Forever Classic look book, featuring pop sensation Dua Lipa as the brand ambassador. 

The 27-year-old musician skillfully modeled a range of iconic outfits from Puma's 75-year-old collection, which included a daring leather jacket and a sporty t-shirt that she effortlessly transformed into a sensual ensemble. 

In partnership with Dua and stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the editorial showcased four classic looks, each elevated with carefully selected pieces from the brand's archives.

The location's minimalist aesthetic was matched by the singer's natural makeup, which complemented her striking leather outfit while she posed on a white sofa. She also showcased Puma's new 180 trainers, which are inspired by 90s skate culture, by kicking her feet up. 

These chunky retro trainers are available in two color schemes. In another shot, the megastar flaunted her slim physique while resting on a red sofa and wearing an athletic branded T-shirt.

The Levitating hitmaker donned some of Puma's classic pieces, such as the windbreaker and track jacket from the brand's 1999 Pure sports apparel line. Additionally, she wore the classic Puma suedes, which are renowned as both a symbol of sport and style and a street style must-have. 

Puma previewed their collaboration with Dua on their Instagram account, as she has been a brand ambassador since 2020, before releasing the complete collection on July 10.

Dua Lipa has collaborated with Puma on multiple occasions, even wearing a pair of the Puma x Dua Lipa Cell Dome King sneakers on the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in 2022.

