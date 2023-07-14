Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

The real person behind the ‘recollections may vary’ comment against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just been named.

Insights into the real person behind the ‘recollections may wary’ comment has just been unearthed by royal expert and author Tessa Dunlop.

Per her findings the culprit that gave Queen Elizabeth the idea for the phrase was none other than Kate Middleton because allegedly “the bridesmaid squabble was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Ms Dunlop even went on to explain, “Now we discover it was Kate who doggedly insisted Buckingham Palace punch back with that famous phrase: 'some recollections may vary'.”

So “while it is unclear which private secretary inserted the vital line, Kate pressed for its retention, insisting 'history will judge this statement.'"

Ms Dunlop also went on to add, “She claimed that to say nothing would add weight to Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview. This unequivocal stance should not surprise us.”

So it's clear that “Kate speaks the same cultural language as the royal household she works alongside,” according to Ms Dunlop.