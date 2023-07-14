 
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Son Seung Hee explained that Wonyoung had gotten injured while filming and had to get seven stitches
The director behind the music video for I AM from the K-pop girl group IVE complimented Wonyoung for filming while being unwell. The director, Son Seung Hee appeared on the MBC show Close Friend, hosted by GOT7’s BamBam on July 12.

On the show, she explained that Wonyoung had gotten injured while filming and had to get seven stitches on her arm. “I have never said this publicly, but while filming, Jang Wonyoung suffered an injury to her arm, which required seven stitches. I have never been so shocked on set.”


However, the singer only spent two days in the emergency room before she returned to set to resume filming. “I thought she wouldn’t be able to film anymore, but after spending two days getting stitched up in the emergency room, she filmed her scenes. Even cooler was the fact that she never complained about her injuries. If I was her age, I would have definitely let it be known that I was injured.”

Fans of the singer were not happy about the story, however, claiming the singer was not being treated fairly by her agency. One fan wrote: “a car accident, multiple bruises seen on the members, a crazy schedule that caused rei’s hiatus, and now a serious injury that wonyoung had to get SEVEN stitches for. you can’t hide behind ive forever.”

Another added: “I AM MV director revealed that Wonyoung's hand was injured, she was sent to the hospital and got 7 stitches. Despite having to go to emergency room, WY still came back filming.

STARSHIP TREAT IVE BETTER.”

