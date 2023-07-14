Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton has been accused of taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook after publication of a couple of articles praising Princess of Wales.

She was extoled in a recently published article for bringing non-royal background which has a big impact on how she and Prince William are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking to PEOPLE, an insider said, "Those children look pretty happy with life. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

Ok.co.uk reported that Prince George had tennis lesson 'at home' with champion Roger Federer because the future king appears to have inherited mum Kate Middleton's love for tennis.

Even though the couple's children are now officially on their summer holidays with the end of term, a publication went on to explain "Why Prince and Princess of Wales have not yet started taking their annual summer break."

The Princess of Wales has recently received backlash for trying to upstage King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.