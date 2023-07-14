 
menu menu menu

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markles playbook

Kate Middleton has been accused of taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook after publication of a couple of articles praising Princess of Wales.

She was extoled in a recently published article for bringing non-royal background which has a big impact on how she and Prince William are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking to PEOPLE, an insider said, "Those children look pretty happy with life. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

Ok.co.uk reported that Prince George had tennis lesson 'at home' with champion Roger Federer because the future king appears to have inherited mum Kate Middleton's love for tennis.

Even though the couple's children are now officially on their summer holidays with the end of term, a publication went on to explain "Why Prince and Princess of Wales have not yet started taking their annual summer break."

The Princess of Wales has recently received backlash for trying to upstage King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.

More From Entertainment:

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured
Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety video

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety
Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?

Prince Harry’s future with Archie, Lilibet ‘at huge risk’?
BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song video

BTS’ Jungkook responds to complaints about sexual lyrics in solo song
‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out

‘How Do You Live’ released: What is Hayao Miyazaki’s final film about? Find out
Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box

Kevin Spacey asked tough questions during second day in witness box
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship

Goldie Hawn shares why she didn’t marry Kurt Russell after 40-year relationship
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions