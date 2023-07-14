Prince William will become the first colorblind king?

While Prince Harry is criticized by the British media over one reason or another on a daily basis, little has been said about William's poor eyesight and his colorblindness.



The royal family has neve reacted to reports that William is colorblind. A report published in 2021 said that the future king is known to have red-green color blindness.

According to the report, red-green colorblindness is one of the most common forms of colorblindness in the world.

William trained as a pilot with the Royal Air Force in 2008. He was trained on how to fly helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft as part of his role.



Any person with color blindness would not be allowed to fly planes by the RAF.

The report said that Prince William wore special glasses that would allow him to pilot the aircraft.

The future king had to wear them due to his poor eyesight but they could have been special glasses to improve colorblindness.

It's not known whether the husband of Kate Middleton received any treatment for his colorblindness or he would become the first colorblind king after his father.

According to experts, color blindness runs in families. There's no cure, but special glasses and contact lenses can help. Most people who are color blind are able to adjust and don't have problems with everyday activities