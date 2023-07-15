 
Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2023

Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz an Oppenheimer moment
Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'

Christopher Nolan, director of the highly-anticipated film Oppenheimer, recently weighed in on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the contemporary entertainment world.

Nolan said that AI is changing the world just as the atomic bomb did in the 1940s.

Expressing his thoughts about AI's inculcation into the entertainment industry, the acclaimed director said, "A lot of Artificial Intelligence researchers see this as - they refer to it as Oppenheimer moment."

Nolan continued, "It's really looking back into history and particularly through Oppenheimer's story and say, 'Okay, what could have been done differently? what are the responsibilities of people who create these revolutionary technologies that can go out and have unintended impacts?"

Talking to Fox Digital, the British-American director said, a lot of questions have arisen like what impact is AI going to have on the film industry.

He added that this technology has been used and will stay in use while stressing the need to resolve issues regarding the rights of artists, copyrights, and things like that.

Talking about the strike by SAF-AFTRA, an actors association, he said, the unions are working to protect actors' rights and they will stand us in good stead.

Nolan added that Artificial Intelligence is a tool and should be viewed as a tool and it should never be allowed to take over the notion of responsibility.

He continued, "We have to hold people accountable for how they're using this tool."

Nolan's film Oppenheimer unveils the creation of the atomic bomb and it stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. The movie will premiere on July 21. 

