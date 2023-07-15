 
Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Meghan Markle said no to Emmy for Prince Harry

Former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle reportedly said no to the Emmys back in 2018, the same year she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

Meghan 'drew a line in the sand" between her acting career and her life with Harry, according to a new report. 

The former Suits star was put forward for an Emmy in 2018 but refused as she was preparing for her new royal life and her upcoming nuptials with King Charles III's younger son Harry, after the pair got engaged in November 2017.

The Duchess, who was well known for her role in American drama series Suits, was also asked to attend the event to present an honour, and the invitation was extended to Harry.

 Meghan, who played Rachel Zane from 2011 until 2018, turned down her invite to the event as she had decided to quit acting for her new royal life with Harry.

"Show executives had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honor,' the source told The Sun. 

"We had hoped Meghan would attend as a way of saying goodbye to her Suits fans and colleagues." Her name was submitted for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category but the newly engaged royal never ended up being nominated.

Now, the situation is totally changed as the Duchess has been snubbed by the Emmy Awards  this year.

