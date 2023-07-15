Ashwin's spin magic decimates West Indies in first Test. Twitter/ESPNcricinfo

Ravichandran Ashwin led India to a resounding innings and 141-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica in a remarkable display of skill and dominance.

Ashwin's incredible seven-wicket haul in the second innings showcased his unwavering control over an underwhelming West Indies team. The victory not only marked India's largest margin of triumph in a Test match in the West Indies but also extended their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean side to over two decades.

With India declaring their first innings at 421 for five, an improved batting performance was expected from the West Indies. However, they faltered under Ashwin's relentless bowling attack, collapsing to a meager 130 all out in just 50 overs. Ashwin's exceptional figures of seven for 71 in 21.3 overs, his best in an overseas Test, demonstrated his unrivaled prowess with the ball.

The match was further highlighted by the outstanding debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a sublime 171 runs. His exceptional innings spanned more than eight hours and played a crucial role in setting up India's commanding position. Jaiswal's efforts earned him the well-deserved man of the match award.

Reflecting on his outstanding debut, Jaiswal expressed his emotions, saying, "This experience has been a special moment. I used to think about playing for my country when I was young. It is an emotional moment for me, but this is just the start."

In contrast, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite acknowledged his team's disappointment, saying, "I didn't think it spun a lot early on; we just let ourselves down with the bat. Senior guys, starting with myself, have to lead the way. We have to use the bat more instead of our pads."

The victory sets India up for the second and final Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad, starting on July 20. With a flawless record against the West Indies since 2002, India aims to maintain their dominance and secure crucial points in the World Test Championship.

The success of Ashwin, along with the consistent support of Ravindra Jadeja, created unrelenting pressure on the home side. The West Indies batsmen struggled to cope with the quality spin bowling on a helpful pitch, leading to their eventual defeat.

As the match came to a close, Ashwin fittingly ended the game by dismissing Jomel Warrican leg-before. His match figures of 12 for 131 in this Test further solidified his reputation as one of the world's finest spin bowlers.