 
menu menu menu

Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Shakira copies Kate Middletons Wimbledon style to excite admirers

Pop superstar Shakira seems to be inspired by Prince William's wife Kate Middleton as she copied the style of Princess of Wales to excite her admirers and fans after attending Wimbledon.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share her awe-inspiring new photos from her last outing in London with the caption which was previously used by Princess Kate to show her love for tennis.

The "Waka Waka" hitmaker captioned the photos: "Anyone for tennis?" The same phrase was previously used by Kate when she shared a post about mega tennis event to mesmerise her fans.

Kate shared a picture of a tennis court with a Wimbledon towel draped over a seat accompanied with the caption "Anyone for tennis?".

Shakira also borrowed a few style tips from Kate, who's famous as style icon among her royal fans, for her latest appearance at the Wimbledon.

The Colombian singer, who's enjoying her summer in Englad these days, is making headlines all week with fun activities, male friendships, and new music. 

She was spotted enjoying tennis with her friends at Wimbledon. They were all smiles, and giggles as they watched the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court.

Shakira looked preppy and chic with maxi glasses with blue frames in new pictures.

In photos, she looks drop dead gorgeous in a denim-print jeans shirt that sat off-the-shoulders. The button-up top was layered overtop a coordinating bralette top.

The singer can be seen toting a white leather bag with gold hardware. The performer styles her tresses in waves and parts down the middle to  frame her features. Shakira’s footwear was also stunning as she matched them with her dress.

In one of the pictures, Shakira appeared carrying umbrella like Kate Middleton as the royal took during her appearance at the event to protect her self from drizzling.

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration
Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'

Ty Pennington intubated in ICU after having nasty health scare: 'Still recovering'
Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song

Future takes swipe at ex-Ciara's hubby in new song
US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry

US Presidential hopeful Chris Christie reflects on his meeting with 'sad and confused' Prince Harry
Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries

Katie Price's mother explains why Katie seeks surgeries
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli enjoy Wimbledon date ahead of sweet milestone
Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business

Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro's girlfriend, slams relationship critics, tells them to mind their own business
Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic

Iman Vellani 'excited' to pen new 'Ms. Marvel' comic
Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'said no' to Emmy for Prince Harry
Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'

Christopher Nolan calls AI infiltration in showbiz 'an Oppenheimer moment'
Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Katie Price revives feud with Emily Atack as she takes a dig at her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her

Taylor Swift lookalike recalls how Swift ‘stalked her online’ to meet her
Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow still loves Chris Martin
Prince William will become the first colorblind king?

Prince William will become the first colorblind king?
Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook

Kate Middleton taking a page out of Meghan Markle's playbook
Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case video

Major breakthrough in Robert De Niro’s grandson’s drug related death case
K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured video

K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung gets praised by director for working while injured