'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' remark

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

The paycheck of the She-Hulk scribe was surprisingly low
The tussle between the writers and studios is getting heated up.

After Disney's boss, Bob Iger comments that the WGA demands are unrealistic.

In response, Cody Ziglar, writer at the Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, revealed his shockingly low payment online.

"The residual check from my episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was $396," he tweeted.

Ziglar penned the show's eighth episode, Ribbit and Rip, which saw the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

In other news, Hollywood is on a precipice as the actors, in tandem with the writers, stage their first double strike in 63 years after talks between the streaming giants and the thespian union broke down.

SAG-AFTRA, a 160,000-strong union representing almost all movie and television actors, announced marching to the picket line on Friday.

"What's happening to us is happening across all fields of labor," said Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA's president.

"When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors who make the machine run, we have a problem."

