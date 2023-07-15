Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

The coaches pointed out some flaws in Tom Cruise's running form

A Tom Cruise movie is incomplete without him running in it.

Running has become so integral part of the megastar's films that a statistic revealed he had sprinted in 44 of his 52 films.

According to Wall Street Journal, some top running coaches judged the Hollywood star running technique.

"He tends to really tense up when he's running," Ned Trim, the head coach of New York's Mile High Run Club, told the publication.

"You look at top-level sprinters, and it's all about staying relaxed. The more relaxed your body is, the more you're not getting in the way of the function of your muscles."

Ben Rosario, the executive director of the Hoka Northern Arizona Elite team, believes that the Top Gun star's hands became too tight when he started to run.

"One of the things we teach young runners is to act like they're carrying a potato chip between their thumb and their forefinger and they can't let it break. You're just barely touching your thumb to your forefinger," he added.

Interestingly, the New York native has an apparent no-run beside-him rule in the movies.

His 2017's The Mummy co-star Annabelle Wallis shed light on the matter where Cruise refused to her to run alongside him in the scenes.

"I got to run on screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, 'Nobody runs on-screen [with me],' and I said, 'But I'm a really good runner.' So, I would time my treadmill so that he'd walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes," Wallis told THR in 2020.