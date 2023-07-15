 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?
Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?

Prince Harry has just come under fire for not only attending an American Independence Day event but also starting the “lifelong erosion of Lili’s privacy.”

These claims and statements have been made by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “Back to that irony.”

For those unversed, this conversation arose shortly after her attempts to compare the ‘privacy’ of Meghan vs Kate was referenced.

According to Ms Elser, Archie and Lilibet are slated to ‘suffer greatly’ at the hands of paps once they grow up.

In her piece for the outlet, Ms Elser also ridiculed Prince Harry and pointed out how ‘ironic’ his decision to attend an American Independence Day parade is.

“On a weekend when the United States was celebrating its emancipation from tyrannical British rule, something that the duke and duchess would surely be able to relate to, so began the lifelong erosion of Lili’s privacy. So much for freedom.”

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo
Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection

Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection
Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’ video

Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours
Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role
Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?

Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?
Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer
Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark
Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years

Brian Cox sounds off on SAG-AFTRA strike after 43 years
Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths

Walk the Moon, music band, disbands as members pursue separate paths
Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers

Shakira copies Kate Middleton's Wimbledon style to excite admirers
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' bold scene turns Twitter upside-down
Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear

Jennifer Lopez flashes her enviable abs in skimpy sportswear
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of planning exit from marriage months before filling for divorce

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration

Victoria Beckham to reunite with Spice Girls for 30th anniversary celebration