Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?

Prince Harry has just come under fire for not only attending an American Independence Day event but also starting the “lifelong erosion of Lili’s privacy.”

These claims and statements have been made by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au, Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “Back to that irony.”

For those unversed, this conversation arose shortly after her attempts to compare the ‘privacy’ of Meghan vs Kate was referenced.

According to Ms Elser, Archie and Lilibet are slated to ‘suffer greatly’ at the hands of paps once they grow up.

In her piece for the outlet, Ms Elser also ridiculed Prince Harry and pointed out how ‘ironic’ his decision to attend an American Independence Day parade is.

“On a weekend when the United States was celebrating its emancipation from tyrannical British rule, something that the duke and duchess would surely be able to relate to, so began the lifelong erosion of Lili’s privacy. So much for freedom.”