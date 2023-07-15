 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not divorce her husband Prince Harry, royal expert and author Angela Levin has claimed.

The author of Prince Harry’s biography titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince believes that Archie and Lilibet doting parents are not headed for a divorce.

The royal biographer added Meghan may have already gotten what she needed from Harry but she will not leave him now because it would negatively affect her brand.

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Levin claimed this while speaking on GB News.

She said, “There are rumors coming from Meghan’s side that ‘[Harry’s] decided he doesn’t want to be in the spotlight anymore. You won’t see much of him. Meghan is used to it and she does very well, but Harry doesn’t.

“This is really unpleasant but I think it might very well be what is going on — that she’s got enough of it now and she’s had what she wants from him. She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see.”

Talking about divorce speculations, Angela said, “But she’s not going to split with him. Of course, she won’t because if she does, she loses a lot of people’s interest because that’s what they’re really interested in. And I think it’s tragic.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emily Blunt shares resemblance with Madonna, attracts critics
Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment

Blac Chyna speaks out Khloe Kardashian’s ‘third parent’ comment
Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?

Matt Damon to star in Titan sub tragedy series directed by James Cameron?
Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti
Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’ video

Leonardo DiCaprio will never ‘get married’ to Gigi Hadid: ‘Content with bachelor lifestyle’
Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?

Prince Harry’s taking away Lilibet’s freedom for his own?
Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform

Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform
Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling clicks from luxurious trip with Cristiano Ronaldo
Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection

Madonna lands in more trouble after suffering deadly bacterial infection
Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’ video

Christopher Nolan reveals why he is not big fan of technology: ‘It’s privacy’
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with old flames amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours
Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Tom Cruise's running skills assessed by experts

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Bella Ramsey's Emmy nomination irks the internet

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role

Rob Brydon's recording of Margot Robbie's birthday message might have helped him secure Barbie role
Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?

Prince William wants King Charles to abdicate?
Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer

Linda Nolan shaves head for fourth time amid battle with incurable cancer
Taylor Swift sends important message to fans

Taylor Swift sends important message to fans
'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark

'She-Hulk' writer fires back at Disney boss for 'unrealistic' demands remark