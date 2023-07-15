Meghan Markle won’t divorce Prince Harry: key reason disclosed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not divorce her husband Prince Harry, royal expert and author Angela Levin has claimed.



The author of Prince Harry’s biography titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince believes that Archie and Lilibet doting parents are not headed for a divorce.

The royal biographer added Meghan may have already gotten what she needed from Harry but she will not leave him now because it would negatively affect her brand.

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Levin claimed this while speaking on GB News.

She said, “There are rumors coming from Meghan’s side that ‘[Harry’s] decided he doesn’t want to be in the spotlight anymore. You won’t see much of him. Meghan is used to it and she does very well, but Harry doesn’t.

“This is really unpleasant but I think it might very well be what is going on — that she’s got enough of it now and she’s had what she wants from him. She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see.”

Talking about divorce speculations, Angela said, “But she’s not going to split with him. Of course, she won’t because if she does, she loses a lot of people’s interest because that’s what they’re really interested in. And I think it’s tragic.”