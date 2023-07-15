Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘critically injured’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to look ‘rather injured’.

Warnings such as these have been brought to light by PR expert Kieran Elsby, against Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It has all been shared during his interview with The Mirror.

In his chats, Mr Elsby was quoted saying, “Like the majority of the general public Emmy voters were not impressed” because “it is a clear result of the couple's strategy of airing their dirty laundry about the Royal Family backfiring.”

“The Royal Family drama has critically injured Harry and Meghan's careers.”

So much so that Mr Elsby warned the couple may now find it very difficult to “get the kind of projects they were hoping for” and warns, “They should pivot away from the Royal Family drama. It was always a bad move that has pinned them into a corner.”

“In the UK and USA we are fiercely loyal to our families, and it is hard to get people on side for airing grievances so publicly.”

“It is possible that Meghan and Harry's American audience will eventually jump back on their side. However, it will take more than time and effort to rebuild their reputation.”

Before concluding Mr Elsby also warned that any change or shift at the moment would be viewed as nothing more than a ‘short sighted’ attempt at reverting back to the anti-royal narrative.