Denver welcomes Taylor Swift with roaring energy

Taylor Swift expressed her excitement and gratitude to the audience as she kicked off the Eras Tour in Denver, Colorado. Addressing a packed venue of approximately 70,000 fans at Empower Field at Mile High, she remarked, "It's an honor and a privilege to say to you ... Denver, Colorado, welcome to the Eras Tour."

The pop sensation brought immense energy to the Mile High City, captivating the crowd of dedicated fans, affectionately known as "Swifties." Adorned in elegant, flowing dresses, Swift's performance featured catchy, sing-along lyrics and a grand stage production.

Amidst the enthusiastic cheers, Swift's entrance was accompanied by a seamless medley of her songs from different eras, while dancers adorned in peacock-like costumes descended from the stage into the ecstatic audience.

The anticipation in the stadium grew along with the music, leading to an eruption of screams and cheers when the megastar finally appeared, shining in a rhinestone bodysuit as she performed her opening song, "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince."

Swift acknowledged the significance of the moment, remarking, "It's been a long time coming, but..." This was her first major tour since her Reputation stadium tour in 2018, and the pent-up excitement was palpable.

"Hi Denver, we're sparkling!" Swift exclaimed, gesturing towards herself and then to the awe-struck crowd. "Denver, Colorado, you're making me feel extraordinary right now."

The audience, adorned in sparkly attire, had eagerly awaited this moment for five years, going to great lengths to secure tickets. Over the course of the next three hours, they enthusiastically sang along to every word, screaming in delight and dancing with unbridled joy.

Swift's performance was divided into ten acts, each featuring songs from a specific album or era of her career. With every new song, she underwent a wardrobe change, taking the audience on a captivating visual journey that represented the evolution of her music.

Throughout the stadium, coordinated light-up bracelets created mesmerizing shapes, with hearts and waves of light rippling across the crowd, adding to the enchanting atmosphere of the concert.