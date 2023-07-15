 
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with stunning photos from family outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted the royal fans with stunning family photos from their latest outing.

The future king and queen on Friday took all three of their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — on a royal outing to a Royal Air Force station.

Later, taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the royal couple posted sweet photos from their visit.

They shared the pictures and wrote, “A family day out at the @airtattoo - in the wonderful British summer weather. Great exploring the C-17 and meeting @usairforce crew.”

Kate and William also congratulated ‘brilliant’ winners of the Road to RIAT competition.

The Prince and Princess of Wales said, “And congratulations to the brilliant winners of the Road to RIAT competition on designing a sustainable aircraft for the future of the RAF.”

Thousands of royal fans have reacted to the photos by pressing the heart button and dropping sweet comments.

