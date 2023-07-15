 
Khloe Kardashian shows off hard work in gym video

The new post comes after Khloe Kardashian defended the former girlfriend of her brother, Blac Chyna
Khloe Kardashian displayed her toned figure as she revealed several videos on her Instagram story. The 39-year-old could be seen posing in what appeared to be her private gym.

She could also be seen hanging out with her cat, Grey Kitty, in one of the clips as she joined the media personality as she worked out. Khloe donned a lavender sports bra paired with matching leggings along with a pair of orange athletic shoes.

Her blonde waves were left open and parted down the middle, contrasting with her outfit for the day.

The new post comes after she defended the former girlfriend of her brother Rob, Blac Chyna from receiving online hate. Blac Chyna shares a daughter, six-year-old Dream with Rob after she was involved with him from 2016 to 2017.

Khloe received criticism after she claimed that she was “more than an aunt” to Dream on The Kardashians to which she responded on her Instagram, writing:

“I'm sure the narrative of "The Kardashian's VS Chyna" is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house and any family members house for that matter.”

